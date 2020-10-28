Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Cooking Video With Daughter Luna in Social Media Return

Chrissy Teigen is back.
The 34-year-old star officially declared her return to social media nearly a month after suffering a pregnancy loss. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the cookbook author posted a video of herself whipping up some pancakes with her 4-year-old daughter Luna and roasting some vegetables.
"I missed posting my cookbook journey," Teigen wrote on Instagram. "I am so incredibly proud—it will absolutely be my best ever. I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but I truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey. I love and missed you guys. I'm back!"
In addition, the Chrissy's Court alum shared footage of the mother-daughter duo trying on some silly glasses and gave fans a peek at Luna's artwork.
This wasn't the first time followers had seen traces of Teigen on social media. Two weeks after the loss, Teigen noted that she and her husband John Legend "are quiet" but "okay." Followers had also noticed that she'd commented on a post from Betches a few days before, writing "Finally, a giggle. Thank you."
As Teigen stated in a new essay for Medium, "Yes, I'm gone but I've still been creeping."
In the essay, Teigen opened up about the loss of her son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant. She shared how she had been diagnosed with partial placenta abruption and recalled the moment she was told "it was time to say goodbye."
"Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning," she wrote in part of the piece. "I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness."
She also detailed the final moments she, Legend and her mother, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, spent with Jack after he was delivered. "My mom, John and I each held him and said our own private goodbyes, mom sobbing through Thai prayer," she continued. "I asked the nurses to show me his hands and feet and I kissed them over and over and over again. I have no idea when I stopped. It could have been 10 minutes or an hour."
At one point, Teigen wrote that Jack's "ashes are in a small box, waiting to be put into the soil of a tree in our new home, the one we got with his room in mind."
"People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart," she added. "A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn't feel empty, this space. It feels full."
She also addressed the followers who criticized her for posting photos of the heartbreaking moment at the hospital, noting she had asked Legend to take the pictures "no matter how uncomfortable it was."
"I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles," she wrote, referencing her daughter and her 2-year-old son. "And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story. I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."
At the same time, Teigen wrote about how she received many kind messages from fans. She thanked her supporters in a post shared to social media about the essay.
"Thank you to everyone who has been so kind," she began. "Thank you to the incredible doctors who tried so hard to make our third life a reality. Thank you to my friends and family and our entire household for taking care of me through all the adult diaper changes, bed rest and random hugs. Thank you John for being my best friend and love of my life. A lot of people think of the woman in times like this but I will never forget that john also suffered through these past months, while doing everything he could to take care of me."
"I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love," she concluded. "I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love."