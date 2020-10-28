BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

Hip Hop's biggest night just got even bigger.
The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards premiered Tuesday, Oct. 27—and what a night it was. Megan Thee Stallion took home the most trophies with three wins. In addition to sweeping the Hustler of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year categories, the "Hot Girl Summer" star received the Best Collaboration honor for her "Savage" remix with Beyoncé.
Speaking of Queen Bey, she followed closely behind in the trophy tally with two wins. In addition to sharing the Best Collaboration award, the singer obtained the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse prize. Roddy Ricch also had two big wins, taking the titles in the Song of the Year and Album of the Year categories.
Of course, there was a star-studded list of performers, too. Cordae, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, City Girls, Mulatto, Gucci Mane, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Brandy, H.E.R., Teyana Taylor, Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne were just a few of the big names to take the stage. In addition, Quavo paid tribute to the late rapper Pop Smoke, who was also posthumously named Best New Hip Hop Artist.
What's more, Snoop Dogg, T.I., and Monica also presented a few of the awards, and Vice Presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance to talk about the importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
To see all of the winners, check out the list below.
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
SONG OF THE YEAR
"BOP" – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DaBaby)
"Life Is Good" – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (Future feat. Drake)
"Rockstar" – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
"Savage (Remix)" – Produced by J. White Did It (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
WINNER: "The Box" – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (Roddy Ricch)
"Toosie Slide" – Produced by OZ (Drake)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
DaBaby, Blame it on Baby
DaBaby, Kirk
Future, High Off Life
Lil Baby, My Turn
Megan Thee Stallion, Suga
WINNER: Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
WINNER: Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
WINNER: Meghan Thee Stallion
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
WINNER: The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
WINNER: Beyoncé, "Savage (Remix)" (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
BIA, "Best on Earth" (Russ feat. BIA)
Cardi B, "Writing on the Wall" (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future, "Roses (Remix)" (Saint Jhn feat. Future)
Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar" (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott "Hot (Remix)" (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)
IMPACT TRACK
Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, "Lockdown"
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar (BLM Remix)"
J. Cole, "Snow on tha Bluff"
WINNER: Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"
Rapsody feat. PJ Morton, "Afeni"
Wale feat. Kelly Price, "Sue Me"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Djonga (Brazil)
Kaaris (France)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Meryl (France)
Ms Banks (UK)
Nasty C (South Africa)
WINNER: Stormzy (UK)
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
DaBaby, "BOP"
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Drake, "Toosie Slide"
WINNER: Future feat. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
BEST COLLABORATION
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Future feat. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, "What's Poppin (Remix)"
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, "Savage (Remix)"
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, "Ballin'"
BEST DUO OR GROUP
WINNER: Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
Earthgang
Jackboys
Migos
Run the Jewels
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Meghan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
WINNER: Travis Scott
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Rapsody
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
WINNER: Teyana "Spike Lee" Taylor
DJ OF THE YEAR
Chase B
WINNER: D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
9th Wonder
DJ Khaled
WINNER: Hit-Boy
JetsonMade
Mike Will Made-It
Mustard