Emma Roberts' Pregnancy Cravings Will Give You a Major Sweet Tooth

Bring on the sugar!
In an Oct. 27 interview with Glamour, mommy-to-be Emma Roberts shared the foods she is loving during her pregnancy.
"Sprinkles cupcakes have been my obsession. I love cupcakes in general, but for some reason Sprinkles during my pregnancy, during the pandemic," she revealed. "I can't [get] enough of them. Salt & Straw ice cream too."
The Holidate actress noted, "They have a Halloween flavor called The Great Candycopia, which—it's been a problem how much I've been eating it."
The 29-year-old also mentioned this year being "an interesting time in the world to be pregnant" given the restrictions set in place from the pandemic.
"It's definitely caused a lot of introspection, but I think it's been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still," Emma said. "That's been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that. To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next."
She added, "I've really had to be present with myself, and that's been—some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful."
Emma first announced she and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund were expecting a child in August. The actress took to Instagram to share the news, along with the sex of the baby.
She posted a photo of herself, followed by two with Garrett, captioned, "Me...and my two favorite guys [blue heart][blue heart]."
While Emma happily shared the news with fans in August, her mom accidentally spilled the beans on social media months earlier.
"It was a disaster," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn't get to her. Like, I couldn't call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop."
"I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon," the actress noted. "She texted me at 2:00 a.m., 'Queen, did you block me? Sad face.' I was like, 'Yes, I did block you.' Then I unblocked her. It's been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby."
When Emma told her mom about that she revealed her pregnancy, she didn't understand the big deal.
"When I said to her, 'Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,' she goes, 'Emma, you announced it,'" she explained. "I said, 'No, I didn't. That was a tabloid.' She's like, 'Oh, that wasn't clear.'"