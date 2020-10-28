Emma Roberts' Pregnancy Cravings Will Give You a Major Sweet Tooth

Related : Emma Roberts Blocked Mother on IG After Pregnancy Reveal

Bring on the sugar!

In an Oct. 27 interview with Glamour, mommy-to-be Emma Roberts shared the foods she is loving during her pregnancy.

"Sprinkles cupcakes have been my obsession. I love cupcakes in general, but for some reason Sprinkles during my pregnancy, during the pandemic," she revealed. "I can't [get] enough of them. Salt & Straw ice cream too."

The Holidate actress noted, "They have a Halloween flavor called The Great Candycopia, which—it's been a problem how much I've been eating it."

The 29-year-old also mentioned this year being "an interesting time in the world to be pregnant" given the restrictions set in place from the pandemic.

"It's definitely caused a lot of introspection, but I think it's been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still," Emma said. "That's been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that. To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next."