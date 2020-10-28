Jersey Shore Exes Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Simultaneously Debut New Relationships

Exes Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are each making their new relationships Instagram official, and the timing is kind of eerie.
About a year after their breakup, the Jersey Shore stars simultaneously debuted their new partners on social media while they were (coincidentally) each out boating on vacation this week.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Ronnie shared a flaming hot photo of himself holding up his new lover, Saffire Matos, as they kissed on a yacht. The pair are vacationing in Puerto Rico, where they took a little trip around Dorado Reef. Saffire was rocking a yellow string bikini and Dior bucket hat for her Insta debut.
Ronnie captioned the steamy pic, "BearCations!!!" with a hear emoji.
A source tells E! News that Ronnie is "totally smitten" with the beauty technician. The insider says, "She isn't his girlfriend yet and they are taking it slow, but they really do like each other a lot. She's very sweet to Ron."
Joining their party were several friends that gave each other lap dances, though Saffire and Ronnie also had a few quiet moments checking their phones.
Like Ronnie, Saffire is a New York City native and appears to be a proud Italian-Puerto Rican just like her man. According to Yelp, she runs the business Lashes by Bear in Staten Island, and her clients include The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub. Saffire believes "Lashing is my therapy."
Not to be outdone, Jen also surprised fans this week by revealing her new boyfriend during a birthday trip to Miami. (She turns 33 on Wednesday, Oct. 28).
She showed off her new guy, businessman Justin Hensley, while partying on a luxury boat on Tuesday. Jen shared a romantic sunset pick of him picking her up on the boat with the caption, "Obsessed with you."
In another post, he slapped her butt and, as she wrote, gave her "birthday spanks."
Justin, who owns the agency Rockstar Models, also went out celebrating with her the night before at the Booby Trap Doral in Miami. She thanked "babe" for splurging on a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila.
He perhaps gave some insight into how he feels about it all by posting a quote on his Instagram Story that read, "And suddenly you just know it's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings."
Jen and Ronnie's new relationships mark a fresh chapter for the exes after Ronnie had some trouble with the law last year. He was arrested for kidnapping their now-2-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro after splitting up with his baby mama, Jen, following cheating claims. And earlier this year, he reached a plea deal in his domestic violence case with Jen.