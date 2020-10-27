Watch Jamie Lynn Spears and Her Zoey 101 Co-Stars Revive Their Iconic Theme Song

Pacific Coast Academy is back in session!
Jamie Lynn Spears finally reunited with her Zoey 101 co-stars on Tuesday, Oct. 27, when she debuted a new music video of the show's remixed theme song.
The 29-year-old actress turned the "Follow Me (Zoey 101)" song reveal into a big event by bringing back favorite PCA students Chase Matthews, Quinn Pensky, Michael Barret and Logan Reese—that would be actors Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders, Chris Massey and Matthew Underwood, respectively.
Also joining the show-stopping ensemble were A-list influencers JoJo Siwa, Sofia Reyes, Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck, who played themselves auditioning to be characters in a very meta Zoey 101, directed by Gigi Gorgeous. Filmed on Sept. 29 at a "secret location," the music video ended with a confetti-filled dance party, where Dixie and Noah locked lips as Quinn and Logan.
Jamie Lynn spoke to Ryan Seacrest ahead of the premiere, telling him why the song is meant to tide fans over until the full-on TV reboot of the Nickelodeon show in 2021.
She said, "2020 was a crazy year. We'd been focusing on the reboot and giving it to the fans at the beginning of the year. And then with everything that happened, we were like, 'Well let's figure out a way that we can safely give them something.' And we figured why don't we give them a song?"
Jamie Lynn originally wrote and recorded the "Follow Me" theme with big sis Britney Spears in 2004, but a lot has happened since then. She wanted to update the lyrics with "little tweaks." Jamie Lynn explained, "Obviously, when I was 12, I was probably experiencing a different season in life, so I wanted to rewrite it a little bit."
It's no surprise that Jamie Lynn got her superstar sister's stamp of approval on the new version. "Obviously, she and the other co-writers gave it the nod and OK for us to go on and make it something for today's generation," the mom of two continued. "This is all rooted in the brilliance of my sister."
The original lyrics include, "I'm just another kinda girl/ And you wanna see my world/ So come and run away." In comparison, the reimagining goes, "You know I'll always be your girl/ Together we can see the world/ Come on let's run away."
Jamie Lynn told Nylon earlier this month that the new tune is "reminiscent of that time, but also the modern Zoey," adding, "Who would Zoey be today? What would she sound like? This hits it right on the head, especially for where I'm going with everything. And not just for Zoey, but for me, too."
She said the conversations have gotten "serious" about developing a full-on reboot of the show. She explained, "Obviously we want to meet her as an adult now, and I do think it should be a show for young adults."
As for where the show picks up, Jamie Lynn revealed to Ryan that they're in the creative part of development right now, figuring out where Zoey is in life.
"We have heard some pretty crazy twists and turns," she teased. "I'm telling you there's plenty of surprises up our sleeve."
Listen to the new song above, and check out the Zoey 101 cast then and now below, because time sure does fly.