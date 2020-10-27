How Hannah Brown Prepared Matt James For Filming The Bachelor

Related : Hannah Brown Reflects on "Bachelorette" 1 Year Later

Hannah Brown isn't interested in dating Matt James, but whoever is interested in dating him had better be a fan of hers.

The former Bachelorette joined fellow former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Off the Vine podcast on Tuesday and opened up about her friendship with the new Bachelor. While they met through Hannah's TV ex Tyler Cameron, the two have become such close friends that Hannah went above and beyond when it came to prepping Matt for his journey to find love on TV.

"I actually sent him a journal," Hannah told Kaitlyn, explaining that she journaled all the way through The Bachelor. She also sent him two books. "I've never known somebody on the show beforehand like this and actually cared for his heart and want him to just be happy after this. There's a reason that we're both in each other's lives."

Hannah said that at first, she didn't really have the "fondest feelings" about Matt, but now they're BFFs, and any girl Matt falls in love with is going to have to get used to it.

"I wrote in the journal, 'Just make sure she likes me and she's OK with me being your BFF.'"