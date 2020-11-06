See Tracee Ellis Ross' Fashion Evolution, From '90s Model to Red Carpet Queen

She only gets better with time!

Tracee Ellis Ross is the official 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Style Icon, which should come as no surprise to fans who have been following the actress' career for years. She always knows how to bring the unique looks and exciting style choices to any red carpet.

Not to mention, even when she's lounging at home, her personal style always finds a way to make her followers green with envy. Who wouldn't be?! Not only is she an award-winning actress who currently stars on the hit ABC show Black-ish, but she's the daughter of soul queen Diana Ross and the sister of musician and actor Evan Ross.

Since starting out as a model in the '90s, Tracee has been nailing the fashion game for decades and luckily we've rounded up all her best looks over the years. She didn't just become a fashionista over night and these are all of the incredible photos to prove it.