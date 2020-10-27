Every Photo From Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Trip

Kim Kardashian is keeping the party going!
As E! readers are surely aware, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 40 last week, and with the help of her closest family members and friends, Kim's been celebrating the milestone birthday ever since.
Kim's mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner kicked the occasion off by throwing an intimate, sentimental surprise party—which KUWTK fans can relive by watching last week's special episode—and then, the Kardashian-Jenner crew headed to a tropical location for a luxurious getaway!
With the exception of Kylie, who a source told E! News was in Houston with daughter Stormi Webster and Travis Scott, the entire fam has been sharing photos from the birthday trip.
Kim herself took to Instagram with a lengthy dedication to everyone who joined her for the vacation, writing in-part, "40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter."
The KKW Beauty owner continued, "For my birthday this year, I couldn't think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."
Kim went on to explain that she and everyone who went on the trip—which also included Scott Disick, Rob Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony and more—dedicated two weeks to multiple health screens and quarantine.
"I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," she added.
While on the trip, Kim said the group "danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more."
"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," Kim concluded.
Check out all of the photos from Kim's 40th birthday trip below!
Then, make sure you're caught up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians by streaming the E! show on Peacock.
