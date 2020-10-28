The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Season One Taglines Revealed

Related : "Real Housewives" Stars Send Encouragement During Quarantine

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City hasn't even premiered yet and we're already obsessed with the stars.

The latest addition to The Real Housewives franchise, which premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m., follows Salt Lake City's elite, including Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah.

However, in addition to "magnificent mountains" and "world class ski slopes," there is plenty of drama brewing in Salt Lake City. As showcased in a previous trailer, season one will show the ladies tackling topics of faith, fidelity and friendship.

In fact, at one point, Heather Gay claimed that "there's a lot of dark brewing under the crust of perfection."

Thankfully, the just-released taglines have given us a taste of what's to come this season. We're talking jealousy among the women, cheap shots and epic shade.

Oh, and one First Lady even promised to read the women "like a scripture." But, more on that down below…