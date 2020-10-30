Chrissy TeigenIvy ParkPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

From Madea to Gone Girl: See All of Tyler Perry's Best Roles

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 30, 2020 12:00 PMTags
MoviesTVAwardsTyler PerryPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebrities2020 People's Choice Awards
NOV. 15, 2020
Related: Tyler Perry Named E! PCAs Champion of 2020

He's the king of the big and the small screen!

Tyler Perry has been working for more than two decades to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He started from the trenches writing, producing and directing his own stage plays before eventually bringing his characters and stories to the big screen.

He created Madea, the hilariously blunt and fast-talking woman, who Perry plays himself in all of his films and shows, and turned her into an icon. Over the years, he's made us laugh with his outrageous comedy films, but also brought tears to our eyes with some poignant dramas as well.

There is nothing that Perry can't and won't do when it comes to creating art that can move people and change lives. This year, he's being honored with the People's Champion Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards and there isn't a soul on earth who's more deserving.

Before we honor Perry, take a look at all the incredible roles that have made him the legend he's become.

photos
Fascinating Facts About Tyler Perry

Check out the gallery below to see all of Perry's greatest roles so far!

Then don't forget to tune into the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15 to see Perry be honored with the People's Champion award.

Trending Stories

1

Why the Real Winner of BB Is America’s Favorite Houseguest

2

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Ring

3

Cardi B Fires Back at Racist Response to Her Birkin Handbags

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!
Lionsgate
Madea Movies

Tyler Perry first shot to fame via his critically acclaimed stage plays which delved into topics around, race, love and everything in between. He developed the character Madea, and from there the rest is history. He's taken the loud, obnoxious and always hilarious grandmother character and made her a household name. After making the leap from the stage to the screen, he created lots of films starring his character. Including, Madea's Family Reunion, Madea Goes to Jail, Madea's Big Happy Family, A Madea Christmas, Boo! A Madea Halloween, and lastly, 2019's A Madea Family Funeral.

BET Films/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Madea Cameos

If you thought those were a lot of Madea movies, Tyler Perry also introduced the character with some short cameos in some of his other popular films and TV shows as well, including Diary of a Mad Black Woman, I Can Do Bad All By Myself, House of Payne and Meet the Browns. Madea has gotten a lot of Hollywood mileage!

Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox/Regency/Kobal/Shutterstock
Gone Girl

The hit 2014 film starred Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike as a married couple with more than a few problems to say the least. This was one of the first films where Perry got to show off his dramatic acting props playing lawyer Tanner Bolt who was on a mission to get his client off on murder charges—guilty or not.

Paramount Pictures
Star Trek

The J.J. Abrams-directed reboot of Star Trek starring Chris Pines is Tyler Perry's most critically acclaimed movie. He proved his worth as much more than a character actor, and proved that he's up for a little action when the time comes to it.

Lionsgate/Tyler Perry Company/Kobal/Shutterstock
Why Did I Get Married?

One of Perry's very first hit films was the 2007 dramedy Why Did I Get Married? The film starred Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Sharon Leal and Perry himself. The film was an adaptation of his popular stage play and followed a group of couples as they struggle to maintain their marital bonds and figure out why in fact they ever said I do.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Alex Cross

Tyler Perry starred in this adaptation of the James Patterson bestellers. This crime thriller was a prime example of a multi-hyphenate breaking free of his signature character and trying to establish himself as a dramatic leading man.

Matt Kennedy/Annapurna/Kobal/Shutterstock
Vice

The comedian went full-on dramatic actor for his role in the Adam McKay film Vice starring Christian Bale as Vice President Dick Cheney. He took on the role of a real life person, playing politician Colin Powell.

Paramount Pictures
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Mad scientist alert! In this popular kids' movie, Tyler Perry played a scientists named Baxter Stockman who was a character from the original comic books and also appeared in the early '00s animated TV series about the ninja turtles as well.

Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock
Tyler Perry's Good Deeds

In this touching dramady written by Perry, he plays a businessman whose life is shaken upside down after meeting Lindsey, played by Gabrielle Union, a single mom who teaches him how to love again. You'll laugh, you'll cry and most importantly, you'll wish you watched this sweet film sooner. 

Lionsgate/Tyler Perry Company/Kobal/Shutterstock
Single Moms Club

Tyler Perry wrote and directed this film about five single moms. Yes, you read that right. The comedian penned a hilarious and heartfelt story about the sisterhood bond between five single moms. Plus, he gave himself a small role in the film because why not!

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Why the Real Winner of BB Is America’s Favorite Houseguest

2
Exclusive

Here’s Where Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Really Stand

3

Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 Before It Sells Out!

4

Matthew McConaughey Dishes on Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Table Read

5

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over Kim's 40th Birthday Trip