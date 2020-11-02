Relive All of Jennifer Lopez's Best Roles Before She's Honored With the PCAs Icon Award

A legend in our midst!

Jennifer Lopez is being honored with the Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, and its about damn time! The actress, musician, producer, dancer and so much more is being recognized for all she's done after more than three decades in the industry.

While J.Lo's impressive list of accomplishments goes on and on and on, we're taking a look back at one of our favorite parts of her career: her iconic film and TV roles! Movies like Selena, Maid In Manhattan, Enough and Hustlers have kept us talking for years.

Naturally, we're taking a look at every role that had us jumping for joy and even shedding a few tears over her long and illustrious career. You might want to get break out the popcorn and get ready to turn on Netflix.

See all of her best roles and maybe a few you forgot!