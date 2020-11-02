Relive All of Jennifer Lopez's Best Roles Before She's Honored With the PCAs Icon Award

Scarlett JohanssonKarlie KlossKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

NOV. 15, 2020
A legend in our midst!

Jennifer Lopez is being honored with the Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, and its about damn time! The actress, musician, producer, dancer and so much more is being recognized for all she's done after more than three decades in the industry.

While J.Lo's impressive list of accomplishments goes on and on and on, we're taking a look back at one of our favorite parts of her career: her iconic film and TV roles! Movies like SelenaMaid In Manhattan, Enough and Hustlers have kept us talking for years.

Naturally, we're taking a look at every role that had us jumping for joy and even shedding a few tears over her long and illustrious career. You might want to get break out the popcorn and get ready to turn on Netflix.

See all of her best roles and maybe a few you forgot!

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of J.Lo's greatest roles over the years, from rom-coms that stand the test of time to critically acclaimed dramas.

Don't miss Lopez accept the People's Icon Awards at the 2020 PCAs on Sunday, Nov. 15 on E!.

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!
Warner Bros.
Selena

In 1997, Jennifer Lopez really made a splash in the acting world with her portrayal of real-life singer, Selena Quintanilla-Perez. In the film Selena, Lopez showed how the Texas-born singer rose to cult status as a Latin artist and chart-topper. 

Colombia Pictures
The Wedding Planner

The Wedding Planner began Lopez's long list of romantic comedies and it is still a fan favorite. In the movie she plays Mary Fiore, a wedding planner, who falls in love with one of her grooms (Matthew McConaughey). It's a rom-com lover's dream.

Warner Bros.
Angel Eyes

In 2001, Lopez played Sharon Pogue, a female police officer, who strikes up an unusual relationship with a mysterious man named Steven "Catch" Lambert (Jim Caviezel), who happens to save her when she is being shot at while in pursuit. As their relationship grows it's clear that not everything is as it seems in this drama.

Columbia Pictures
Enough

Lopez shows off her badass side in the this 2002 thriller. She takes on the role of Slim Hiller, a woman who can't escape her abusive husband by running away. Instead, she empowers herself, prepares for battle and promises to defend both her and her daughter no matter what.

Columbia Pictures
Maid in Manhattan

In Maid in Manhattan, Lopez's character Marisa Ventura is a hotel maid. She finds love with a Senatorial candidate (played by Ralph Fiennes) after he walks in on her trying on a wealthy woman's dress and thinks she's a socialite. 

Columbia Pictures
Gigli

Gigli marked the first of two films starring Lopez and her now-ex Ben Affleck. The 2003 flick focused on Larry Gigli (Affleck) and Ricki (Lopez) who are forced to work together after Larry's boss doesn't trust that he can successfully kidnap the brother of a prominent district attorney. Of course, romance eventually enters the picture, but it's technically a crime movie as well.

Miramax
Jersey Girl

The New York City native plays Gertrude, an expecting mother, who dies as after giving birth to her daughter. Her death suddenly leaves her love, Ollie Trinke (Affleck), alone to take care of their child, while somehow keeping his work life afloat.

Miramax
Shall We Dance

Richard Gere plays an overworked estate lawyer, who needs something to spice up his life, in Shall We Dance. Paulina (Lopez) comes in to switch things up as his new ballroom dance instructor. After seeing Paulina from the train, Gere's John Clark enrolls in classes and his world is suddenly more bright and full of happiness.

New Line Cinema
Monster-in-Law

After finally finding the perfect man, Charlotte (Lopez) must face one major roadblock to her happily ever after...his terrible mother!

Peter Lovino / CBS FILMS INC
The Back-Up Plan

Love isn't easy, and no one knows that better than Zoe (Lopez), who after conceiving twins through artificial insemination meets the man of her dreams...the very same day.

Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock
What to Expect When You're Expecting

What to Expect When You're Expecting follows the lives of five interconnected couples as they prepare to have a baby. Lopez plays Holly, a woman who is welcoming a baby through adoption with her husband and she is very, very ready to become a mother.

Universal Pictures
The Boy Next Door

The 49-year-old actress falls for a younger man who moves in next door after separating from her husband in this 2015 horror film. Their affair takes a dangerous turn however, and fear enters their relationship out of nowhere.

NBC
Shades of Blue

Beginning in 2016 to 2018, Lopez played Harlee Santos on the NBC drama, Shades of Blue. Her character was a single mother and police officer in New York who worked as a part of the FBI's anti-corruption task force while dealing with her own issues, both personal and financial.

STX Entertainment
Second Act

In the 2018 comedy, Lopez plays Maya, a woman who decides to reinvent herself from a big box store worker to a lady who can rock Madison Avenue based solely on street smarts...and with the help of a Facebook/resume mistake.

Barbara Nitke/STX Films
Hustlers

In 2019, Lopez played veteran stripper Ramona Vega in the crime drama Hustlers. The film followed a group of NYC strippers as they stole from stock traders and CEOs following the 2007-2008 financial crisis. J.Lo's impressive work in the movie resulted in a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

