Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates a Pregnancy Milestone With Nude Selfies

Emily Ratajkowski is embracing the skin she's in as it's expanding.
On Monday, Oct. 26, the model announced to the world that she is pregnant in quite the stylish way—with a Vogue cover. "Grateful & growing," she captioned her moving cover image on Instagram, which showed the star cradling her baby bump. "Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover."
Following the special news, Ratajkowski returned to social media on Tuesday, Oct. 27 with more documentation of her bare bump as she posed nude—save for socks—in front of a mirror for selfies.
"20 weeks," she shared, referencing how far along she is currently in her pregnancy. "Getting to know my new body."
In an essay the mom-to-be penned for the magazine, Ratajkowski acknowledged the inevitable change that comes with pregnancy—both physically and to her life. "I'm completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be," she wrote. "But I'm surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder."
The star also addressed how pregnancy can feel like a solo journey given that only her body is experiencing it.
"Pregnancy is innately lonely; it's something a woman does by herself, inside her body, no matter what her circumstances may be," she explained. "Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience. There is no one to feel it with me—the sharp muscular aches in my lower abdomen that come out of nowhere while I'm watching a movie or the painful heaviness of my breasts that now greets me first thing every morning."
"My husband [Sebastian Bear-McClard] has no physical symptoms in 'our' pregnancy," she pointed out, "another reminder of how different a woman and man's experience of life can be."