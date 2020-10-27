Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates a Pregnancy Milestone With Nude Selfies

Emily Ratajkowski is embracing the skin she's in as it's expanding.

On Monday, Oct. 26, the model announced to the world that she is pregnant in quite the stylish way—with a Vogue cover. "Grateful & growing," she captioned her moving cover image on Instagram, which showed the star cradling her baby bump. "Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover."

Following the special news, Ratajkowski returned to social media on Tuesday, Oct. 27 with more documentation of her bare bump as she posed nude—save for socks—in front of a mirror for selfies.

"20 weeks," she shared, referencing how far along she is currently in her pregnancy. "Getting to know my new body."

In an essay the mom-to-be penned for the magazine, Ratajkowski acknowledged the inevitable change that comes with pregnancy—both physically and to her life. "I'm completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be," she wrote. "But I'm surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder."