Chadwick Boseman's Brother Kevin Celebrates 2 Years of Remission After Cancer Battle

Chadwick Boseman's brother is celebrating a major health milestone.
Earlier this month, Kevin Boseman revealed on Instagram Stories that he has been in remission for two years following a cancer battle.
"I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy," he shared according to screengrabs obtained by The Shade Room. "I'm in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission. Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary. October 14, 2020."
Kevin's milestone comes close to two months after his younger brother Chadwick passed away after a private battle with colon cancer. His death was announced in a statement shared through his verified social media pages on Aug. 28.
"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the statement read. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."
Earlier this month, during a candid interview with The New York Times, Chadwick's other brother Pastor Derrick Boseman recalled one of his final conversations with the Marvel star.
"'Man, I'm in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game,'" Derrick recalled Chadwick saying. "When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, 'God heal him, God save him,' to 'God, let your will be done.' And the next day he passed away."
Kevin echoed Derrick's praises by adding, "He always did his best. His best was incredible."
During his career, Chadwick became the first Black actor to headline a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther went on to become the second-highest grossing film of the year.
The 43-year-old was laid to rest at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in his hometown of Belton, South Carolina in September. His cause of death was listed as organ failure with the underlying cause as colon cancer.
"Chadwick was a man who made the most of his time, and somehow also managed to take his time," co-star and friend Lupita Nyong'o previously wrote on Instagram. "He was fueled by love, not fear. He moved quietly, deliberately, and without imposing himself or his ideals on others. And yet he also made damn sure that his life meant something."
"He used his life force to tell meaningful stories," she continued. "And now we tell his..."