Zack Morris & Kelly Kapowski Return to Bayside in New Saved By the Bell Trailer

Watch Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen—a.k.a. Zack & Kelly—make their revival debut in the first full-length Saved By the Bell trailer!

We're less than a month out from the premiere of the reimagined version of Saved By the Bell, and Peacock just made the wait even more worthwhile by dropping a new trailer. 

With the sneak peek, which you can watch below, fans of the beloved sitcom not only get a further glimpse into the revamped Bayside High, but also an introduction—err, reintroduction—to two very famous characters: Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski!

That's right, the high school sweethearts, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, are back. Even better? They're still together! 

Previous announcements have teased Gosselaar's return, most notably to point out that the once rebellious teenager is now serving as the governor of California—an important factor to remember, as the reboot revolves around Zack finding himself in hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, and in an attempt to fix things, sending the affected students to the wealthiest schools in the state, including Bayside High—and by the looks of the new trailer, Kelly is his First Lady!

Peacock

We actually get a couple of glimpses at the couple throughout the sneak peek, some of which also involve Saved by the Bell OGs Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, a.k.a. AC Slater and Jessie Spano.

John Michael Higgins, who stars as Principal Toddman, can also be seen, in addition to members of the new class including Zack and Kelly's son, Mac (Mitchell Hoog) and Jessie's son, Jamie (Belmont Cameli).

They're joined by fellow students Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena), Lexi (Josie Totah) and Devante (Dexter Darden).

Watch the jampacked trailer below!

Saved by the Bell premieres on Peacock Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Find out even more about the reboot by scrolling through the below gallery!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock
Governor Zack Morris

Mark-Paul Gosselaar initially wasn't involved in the series despite Zack Morris factoring into the plot. However, the mixed-ish star ultimately heard from the powers that be and signed on—according to the Hollywood Reporter he'll appear in three episodes and have a producer credit. The best part? Zack is now the governor of California.

Peacock
Kelly Kapowski

Fans were initially uncertain whether or not Tiffani Thiessen would be joining the reboot, but thankfully, Kelly Kapowski is back! Making her return even sweeter is that she's now married to Zack and serving as California's first lady.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra
Slater and Jessie

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are back as AC Slater and Jessie Spano. They're now employees at Bayside High.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Mac Morris

Mitchell Hoog, whose credits include Harriet and Richard Jewell, will play Zack Morris' son, Mac. He's described as handsome, charming and privileged.

Peacock
Jamie Spano

Belmont Cameili is Jamie Spano, son of Jessie Spano. Jamie is the captain of the Bayside football team and described as a "sensitive man-child." His other credits include Empire and My Evil Stepdad.

Presley Ann/FilmMagic
Lexi

Josie Totah is Lexi, the most popular girl and cheerleader at Bayside. She's as loved as much as she's feared. Her other credits include The Other Two, Champions and No Good Nick.

During Peacock's TCA summer press tour, Totah expressed, "Getting to play just a transgender role on screen is obviously very rare. There is almost zero representation of people in the trans community. Which, growing up as a young trans girl, I feel like never seeing myself made me never feel truly accepted by the world."

The trans actress called the role an "incredible opportunity," especially since Lexi's identity isn't all about her being transgender. "My character is so many things. She's in theater, she's like evil. She's the popular girl in school," Totah added. "But she just happens to be transgender."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Daisy

Haskiri Velazquez will play Daisy, an ambitious sophomore who is excited to attend Bayside High after her local school gets shut down. Velazquez's other credits include Blue Bloods, The Birch and The 40-Year-old Version.

Peacock
Aisha

Alycia Pascual-Pena plays Aisha, Daisy's ultra-competitive best friend who grew up playing on boys' sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside. Her other credits include MOXIE on Netflix.

