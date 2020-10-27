Demi Lovato to Host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

The PCAs have found their 2020 host!

Demi Lovato will host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards live from Barker Hangar on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., E! announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in a fun Twitter exchange. "We can keep a secret could you, @ddlovato? Any plans on Sunday, November 15th?" E! News tweeted, to which Lovato responded, "idk... maybe hosting @peopleschoice?!?!? #PCAs."

The "I Love Me" singer and songwriter has racked up an impressive list of People's Choice Awards over the past decade, receiving five wins and 12 nominations across top categories such as Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Music Fan Following.

"Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards," Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said in a statement today. "Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night."

Lovato joins an already impressive list of talent slated to appear at the 2020 PCAs. Jennifer Lopez will accept the Icon of 2020 Award while Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross will be honored with the People's Champion Award and Fashion Icon Award respectively.