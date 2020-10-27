The Wanted's Tom Parker and Wife Kelsey Hardwick Welcome Baby No. 2 Amid His Brain Cancer Battle

Amid his health battle, Tom Parker has found something to celebrate.
During an Oct. 27 interview on Lorraine, The Wanted bandmate Max George confirmed that Parker and wife Kelsey Hardwick welcomed their second child. The topic came up after host Lorraine Kelly asked about Parker, who shared earlier this month that he's been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.
"I spoke to him yesterday and he's doing good; he's doing great," George replied. "Kelsey gave birth to the second child last week. So, yeah, he's a fighter. So, Tom will be all right. If he's watching by the way…love you all."
Parker is already a dad to daughter Aurelia Rose Parker, who was born in June 2019. The singer announced in May that she would be getting a sibling, latering confirming that he and Hardwick were expecting a boy.
In October, Parker and his wife shared his heartbreaking diagnosis on Instagram and noted he'd already started treatment.
"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way," the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, wrote to their followers. "We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support we are going to beat this."
During an interview with OK!, Parker spoke about how he'd been experiencing seizures and recalled the moment the doctors gave him the news. "They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, 'It's a brain tumor,'" the 32-year-old said. "All I could think was, 'F--king hell!' I was in shock. It's stage four glioblastoma and they've said it's terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven't processed it."
After Parker opened up about his health, George took to Instagram to send his fellow band member support. "First of all.. I think the bravery of Tom and Kelsey announcing their situation is incredible," he wrote. "It's obviously a devastating and scary time... but for those who don't know Tom I will say this. There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer. His heart is the size of a lions, and it is his drive and passion that has always led The Wanted and made sure we are looked after the right way."
Addressing Parker as a "brother, a friend and a bandmate," George added he knows "that you will conquer this as you have very other challenge you have ever faced."
"We are all on this journey together... and I can't wait to get back on the stage with you and the boys and have a proper celebration when you're better," he concluded. "You got this my man. I love you, Kels and all the family with all my heart and I'll be right here."