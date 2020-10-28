We've Got 22 Pretty Little Liars Secrets and We're Not Going to Keep Them to Ourselves

Related : Lucy Hale Shares "Pretty Little Liars" Skincare Secrets

"Never trust a pretty girl with an ugly secret." But don't worry, you can trust E! with 22 juicy secrets about Pretty Little Liars.

The hit ABC Family/Freeform drama debuted in 2010 and kept fans on the edge of their seats and firing off frenzied tweets for seven years, thanks to its wild plot twists and scandalous romances.

PLL starred Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario, who is celebrating her 35th birthday on Oct. 28.

In honor of Bellisario's big day, we decided to get our A on and dig up some behind-the-scenes facts about Pretty Little Liars, which ended its run in 2017.

Did you know one of the four leads almost lost her role to another actress? Or that Sasha Pieterse nearly played Hanna until executive producer I. Marlene King discovered her age? Plus, you won't believe which actor landed a small part on the show to win back his girlfriend.