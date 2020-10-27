My Music Moments: SEVENTEEN Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives

SEVENTEEN is back.
It's only been four months since the K-pop superstars released Heng:garæ—their seventh mini-album and first to sell 1 million copies in just a week—but they're already storming the charts again with new release ; [Semicolon]. On the album, the 13-member group known for "self-producing"—meaning the members are actively involved in songwriting, choreographing and other aspects of their art—pushed themselves to incorporate a variety of sounds, including swing, retro funk and Latin bossa nova.
As HOSHI, the leader of SEVENTEEN's performance sub-unit, said of the new album in a press release, "We've always worked hard, maturing and developing ourselves by steadily working on music where we stood. As always, I hope you'd appreciate our great music and awesome performances."
Their fans, affectionately known as CARATs, are appreciating it, alright. ; [Semicolon] sold more than 1 million copies in pre-sale orders alone.
As DINO, another member of the performance sub-unit, noted, the adoration hasn't gone unnoticed. "A huge thanks to CARATs who love and support us no matter what," he said. "We're extremely thrilled to return with a great album once again, and will do our best to create unforgettable, happy memories for our fans."
For the uninitiated, SEVENTEEN's 13 members are divided into three sub-units, each with a different area of specialization. There's the aforementioned performance unit, comprised of HOSHI, DINO, THE8 and JUN, as well as the hip-hop unit and the vocal unit. The former—lead by S.COUPS—contains WONWOO, MINGYU and VERNON, while the latter is made up of unit leader WOOZI, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, DK and SEUNGKWAN.
In honor of ; [Semicolon]'s release on Oct. 19, E! News asked SEVENTEEN to pull back the curtain on the songs and albums that have shaped them. Adorably made up of mostly their own music, this is the soundtrack to their lives.
The song/album that reminds me of childhood: JOSHUA: The song that reminds me of my childhood is "어른이 되면 (When I Grow Up)." It reminds me of my thoughts when I was a child, wanting to be older.
The first album I remember buying: S.COUPS: The first album I bought was SEVENTEEN's Going Seventeen. I'd never bought an album before then, but I wanted to possess a copy of our own album. Yeah, that's my first memory of buying an album.
MINGYU: Similarly, I think I bought our debut album, 17 CARAT, with "Adore U," because it was my first, and therefore meaningful.
The song/album that makes me think of falling in love: THE8: There's a track called "Light a Flame." Whenever I listen to it, it makes me want to fall in love. So I recommend this song.
The song/album I turn to when I'm at my lowest: JUN: I would say ; [Semicolon] because there are many songs that can hype us up, such as "HOME;RUN" and "HEY BUDDY." Whenever CARATs are feeling down, I hope they can listen and dance along to these songs to liven up their mood.
DINO: Whenever I'm feeling down, I listen to "Kidult" from our previous album. I feel more consoled by being in a melancholy mood than trying to stay upbeat.
MINGYU: Yeah, same here.
If I could only hear one song for the rest of my life, it would be: DK: Wow, only one song right? Hmm... If I were to choose a single song to listen to for the rest of my life, I'd choose "Together" from Heng:garæ. I love this song a lot.
The song/album that's guaranteed to get me turned all the way up: WONWOO: "VERY NICE" for sure. I haven't listened to any other song that could turn me all the way up like "VERY NICE."
My own song that I'll never get tired of performing: HOSHI: I'm going to go with "HOME;RUN," but we'll definitely show you a variety of different performances for the rest of our lives.
VERNON: "Network Love." We haven't actually performed it yet, but if we do, I think, yeah, I'll prefer that one.
The song on my new project that I can't wait for fans to sing along with me on tour: JEONGHAN: If I have to pick a song from this album that makes me want to just sing and have fun, it's "HOME;RUN." Yeah, I'd like to sing "HOME;RUN" on tour.
SEUNGKWAN: I'm going to go with "All My Love" for a different kind of vibe. I bet it's going to be such an incredible experience to sing the chorus part all together.
The song/album I wish I wrote/recorded: WOOZI: I love Bruno Mars.
SEUNGKWAN: We've been reaching out to him for three years.
WOOZI: I really want to meet him.
S.COUPS: It'd be wonderful to work together since WOOZI is such a huge fan.
; [Semicolon] is available now.