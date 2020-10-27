Dancing With the Stars: Who Went Home For Halloween?

Dancing With the Stars sure does love Halloween.
Tonight we saw dances performed by Hannibal Lecter, Norman Bates, Maleficent, Nurse Ratched, Cruella De Vil, Chucky and more spooky villains embodied by the cast of Dancing With the Stars. Things got weird both in a Halloween way and in the usual way as top scorers became bottom scorers and nothing made any sense at all.
A week after she scored all nines, Monica Aldama's Nurse Ratched failed to impress and she landed in the bottom with a 22. The judges chose to save Jeannie Mai over Monica, sending the Cheer coach home.
In happier news, Nev Schulman got the top score of the season with all 10s for his Black Swan performance, followed closely by Johnny Weir, Nelly and Skai Jackson with 27 points each.
Kaitlyn Bristowe ended up with the second lowest score of the night with 24—her worst score since week two.
Now, if we were to hand out scores for commitment to the bit, we gotta say Nelly looked truly wicked as Freddy Krueger and AJ McClean's Norman Bates was very convincing. Jeannie also really brought back that fear of Hannibal Lecter with that spooky tongue noise that secretly haunts us all.
But the real prize for the night has to go to Monica, who really grasped Ratched as a character.
"She's completely opposite of me as a mom," she said. "She's evil and I'm not, so I'm really excited to do something different."
Brava.
In less spooky but equally horrifying news, Cheryl Burke fell and hit her head during rehearsals on Sunday but was able to dance with AJ and said she was feeling much better because she's so "hard-headed."
See below for the full list of scores!
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.