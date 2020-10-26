YOUR MONDAY CHEAT SHEET

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Khloe & TristanPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Stock up on Winter Boots at Sorel's up To 50% off Flash Sale

Score sweet deals at Nordstrom Rack for two days only!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 26, 2020 10:42 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingShopShop Fashion
E-Comm: Sorel Flash SaleE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Sorel boots are a mainstay in the winter. They keep our toes warm and prevent us from slipping on all that snow and ice. So we're more than excited that Nordstrom Rack has a flash sale on the brand going on right now.

Below, our favorite finds from the Sorel flash sale that will become new staples in your winter wardrobe. And shop quick, because this sale ends in two days!

read
Wayfair Black Friday 2020 Deals You Can Shop Now

Sorel Out 'N About Plus Waterproof Bootie

This casual bootie is waterproof and comes in three colors. Its herringbone outsole is super unique.

$120
$73
Nordstrom Rack

Sorel Tofino II Faux Fur Trim Waterproof Boot

We love the sage hue of this classic boot with a faux fur trim. Its micro-fleece lining is super cozy.

$170
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

2

The 36 Hottest Holiday Toys for 2020—Picked by Kids

3
Exclusive

Inside Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's Sip & See for Son Elijah

Sorel Addington Waterproof Chelsea Boot

Heels in the snow? Yes you can with these waterproof Chelsea boots that have a lugged sole.

$210
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Sorel Cate Cutout Leather Boot

You'll get so much wear out of these pebbled leather booties with cool cutout sides.

$160
$87
Nordstrom Rack

Sorel Blake Bootie

This ankle bootie comes in two colors and has a round toe. Its grip sole will keep you from slipping.

$190
$115
Nordstrom Rack

Sorel Whistler Mid Calf Boot

These leather boots promise to keep you warm in up to -25 degree weather thanks to their insulation and wool lining.

$200
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Sorel Whistler Boot

You can buy them in a classic height as well, in two colors.

$250
$116
Nordstrom Rack

Sorel Kinetic Lite Suede Lace-Up Sneaker

We love the color scheme of these suede sneakers. They have a super comfy footbed.

$120
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Sorel Cate Waterproof Block Heel Bootie

This block heel suede bootie has a waterproof finish and side zip closure.

$170
$127
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, Ugg flash sale: Save up to 70% now! And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Inside Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's Sip & See for Son Elijah

2

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Post Baby Body for the First Time

3

The 36 Hottest Holiday Toys for 2020—Picked by Kids

4

Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

5

Prince Azim of Brunei Dead at 38: Look Back at His Star-Studded Life