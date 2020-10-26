Clare Crawley Has an Epic Response to Criticism Over Her Strip Dodgeball Date

Related : Was Clare Crawley Forced Off "Bachelorette" Early?

Clare Crawley can't seem to catch a break.

This time, Clare is responding to criticism over The Bachelorette's dodgeball date from hell. As fans of the show witnessed on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Clare's men participated in a game of strip dodgeball that ended with the contestants wearing just a thong. Those who were wearing the least amount of clothing had to return to their rooms, while the winners enjoyed a cocktail party with Clare.

The risqué nature of the game drew criticism from contestants and viewers alike, with one Twitter user writing to the Bachelorette, "It's awful you had the guys take off their clothes if The bachelor asked the women do the same things all heck would break loose. You were wrong. Juan Pablo [Galavis] should have had you strip."

But, as Clare pointed out, Juan Pablo did have his contestants strip down. Clare shared a photo of Andi Dorfman and Lucy Aragon wearing scant clothing during a photoshoot with Juan Pablo, responding, "You mean like this?"