See Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie in the New Batsuit

The new Batwoman is suited up!
The CW and Warner Bros. TV just released the first look at the new batsuit on Batwoman, worn by its new star Javicia Leslie, and we are so ready for it to be January.
New Batwoman Ryan Wilder (Leslie) will first wear Kate Kane's (Ruby Rose) suit in episode two, and then her redesigned version will make its debut in episode three to make it clear that a new hero has arrived in Gotham.
Leslie and showrunner Caroline Dries promised during DC FanDome that the suit would be redesigned for the first Black Batwoman, particularly in terms of the silhouette. That's clear from Ryan's incredible bat-wig, which is a big change from Kate's red mane.
"Ryan's journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?' But it's not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City," Dries said in a statement. "As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.'"
The new suit was designed by Batwoman costume designer Maya Mani and created by Ocean Drive Leather. The wig was created by Janice Workman and the makeup styled by Cory Roberts.
"Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it," Dries continued. "The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take. Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired."
Leslie clearly loves the suit.
"I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman—it's her style, her swag, and her moment!" she said. "It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!"
Mani said she was asked to create a Batsuit unique to Ryan.
"As she is a highly skilled fighter, encapsulating her raw, athletic, and passionate nature was imperative," Mani said. "As Batwoman, Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective, but physical strength to the role. It was important for the new suit to define Javicia's commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!"
Other changes from Kate's suit—besides the new hair—include red gauntlets over the forearms, shorter boots and laser etching to create more visual depth.
Leslie is stepping into the role after Rose exited the series earlier this year. Producers promised to find another actress in the LGBTQ+ community to take on the role, and Leslie, who is bisexual, was cast in July as a brand new character. Dries has promised that Kate Kane will not be killed off and that her disappearance will serve as one of the central mysteries of the new season.
"We have two major stories this season—the first one is, where's Kate?" Dries said during FanDome. "Is she alive? Is she dead? Is she missing? Is she on the run? Is she held captive? Is she lost? These are all huge mysteries that push us deep into the season."
Batwoman is currently filming its second season and will premiere in January along with the rest of The CW's usual fall slate.