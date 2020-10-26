Nikki Bella's Video of Artem Chigvintsev Dancing With Baby Matteo Will Make You Swoon

Related : Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is Already a Selfie King in New Pics

Following in dad's dancing footsteps!

Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 26 to share the cutest video of fiancé Artem Chigvintsev dancing with their nearly three-month-old son Matteo Chigvintsev. In the clip, the Total Bellas star can be heard saying "are you dancing with dada?" as the Dancing With the Stars pro rocks back and forth with their baby boy in his arms.

"Monday mornings before Dada goes and dances live on #dwts," Nikki captioned the precious post earlier today. "Make sure to vote for @theartemc & @kaitlynbristowe tonight!! Put 10 on it!And SWIPE LEFT to see the perks of being engaged to a professional dancer lol I can capture SO many more of these moments but I just stare majority of the time instead of going and grabbing my phone lol #livingwiththerealmagicmike."

Nikki shared several other videos of Artem practicing his DWTS routines around their house sans little Matteo.