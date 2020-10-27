ShopDisney's Marvel Mania: Score These Black Widow Collectibles Now!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Marvel Mania x Collectors event is happening now on ShopDisney, and their fourth and final drop is officially here, featuring Black Widow goodies you'll definitely want to add to your collection!
ShopDisney.com is now the home for adult Marvel collectors, featuring new dedicated products you can add to your collection...and E! has the exclusive on all the new product drops happening throughout October! This week it's all about your favorite former-KGB assassin and agent of S.H.I.E.L.D Black Widow, and items include in a faux-leather jacket, limited edition pin sets, toys, costumes and more!
But don't forget, there's also a weekly Social Sweepstakes on @shopDisney, where fans who follow, like and comment with the correct hashtag will have the chance to win one of 10 collectible Marvel prizes! Plus, any purchase made through October using a Marvel Mania "code word" on ShopDisney.com will receive a free exclusive Marvel Mania event collectible comic art cover with other promotional offers included! There's also going to be special exclusive video content available to fans on social media throughout the month.
Shop the best Black Widow wares below, and find the rest at ShopDisney!
Black Widow Jacket for Women
Kick ass in style in this Black Widow faux leather jacket, which features stretch panels to ensure you're ready for action at any moment.
Marvel's Black Widow Special Edition Doll
This special edition doll features Natasha Romanoff in her one-piece jumpsuit plus removable stingers, belt with holsters, and baton harness. The detailed design was created exclusively for the Disney store in collaboration with Marvel Studios.
Limited Edition Black Widow Pin Set
Like the Black Widow herself, this limited edition pin set is simply stunning.
Black Widow and Yelena Cosbaby Bobble-Head Figure Set
This collectible set presents the sisters in all-white tactical bodysuits to assist the duo in traveling through the frozen wastelands.
Black Widow Costume for Kids
This sleek black bodysuit costume features a zipper in front, a gold belt with metallic scarlet symbol and two battle-ready gauntlets.
