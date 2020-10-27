Giuliana Rancic's Gift Guide Will Make You the Star of the Holiday Season

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ladies, don't be afraid to treat yourself this holiday season!
With less than two months to go until Christmas, it's time to start thinking about gift giving and finding the perfect present for the gal pal in your life. Fortunately, Giuliana Rancic is here to help!
The red carpet pro and HSN designer is sharing her gift picks for E! News exclusively. And whether you're looking for a fabulous robe, comfy throw or cozy cardigan, Giuliana has something to make the season bright.
"I am looking forward to the simple things this holiday like being with my family and having fun together while enjoying my mom's delicious home cooking...all while making beautiful memories together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I think this is an extra special time for most people because for many of us we have not spent as much time this past year as we usually do with our loved ones so this holiday is an extra special time for many."
G by Giuliana Slub Knit Duster Cardigan
"This is the second release of my Slub Knit Duster Cardigan—which has been an HSN customer favorite for quite some time with 600 nearly perfect five-star reviews between the two releases! It's available in 21 prints & solids and makes a great gift for the fashionista in your life!"
august & leo Medium Glitter Every. Little. Thing. Case.
"One of my favorite things to gift are items with a function and who doesn't need a little more storage? Whether you are on the go this holiday season or just need to make a little extra space, the every.little.thing.case, with removable zippered compartments, is great for storing makeup, jewelry, crafts and more! It's my go-to hostess gift this year at such a great price point!"
G by Giuliana Faux Suede Moto Jacket
"I've always been a fan of moto jackets because they instantly transform your look and this Faux Suede moto is no exception! It's available in three rich tones (blackberry, dark olive and gunmetal) and is perfect for the ladies on your list who love layering and aren't afraid to add a little texture to their wardrobe!"
august & leo 2-pk Luxe Long Hair Faux Fur Decorative Pillows
"I love updating my décor to match the seasons and the holiday time is the perfect chance to bring in warm tones to create a cozy vibe. This two-pack of faux fur pillows helps add a touch of elegance to any room whether it be a statement piece in the living room or a fun addition to your bedroom."
August & Leo Set of 3 Glitter Moving Flame Candles
"These moving flame candles are a perfect addition to anyone's holiday decor! Not only do they give a warm holiday ambiance for the table center piece, but they can also be used year round in any setting. Bonus—the remote lets you set a timer so you never have to worry about turning them on and off."
G by Giuliana Smushy Yarn Sweater
"I'm currently obsessed with this ‘smushey' sweater! Not only is it super-soft, but its available in four fun colors, including a great holiday red. The loose fit makes it perfect for a cozy night on the couch or a casual afternoon outside of the house."
august & leo 100% Silk 3-piece Gift Set
"I'm all for a good treat yourself gift every holiday season and this is one of those items! With a 100% silk pillowcase, eye mask and hair scrunchie, the three-piece set screams relaxation and is perfect for any woman on your list. It even comes with a magnetic gift box so the only question left is whether you'll keep it for yourself or gift it to a loved one."
august & leo Reversible Relaxation Robe
"2020 has been quite the year for all of us and the holidays are finally a time that we can wind down and take some time for ourselves. This reversible robe is the perfect gift for the person in your life that's always working—and with the reversible feature, it's like two gifts in one! The silky smooth satin side is perfect for relaxing in the evening, while the french terry reverse is great for right out of the shower."
august & leo Luxe Long Hair Faux Fur Throw
"My go to holiday gift for the person hard to shop for is always a cozy throw because let's be honest, can one ever really have TOO many? This Faux Fur Throw is the perfect option is not only great to cozy up with on a chilly night—but it also doubles as a fashionable decorative addition to the couch décor."
