Anne Hathaway Reveals Baby No. 2’s Name Nearly a Year After Giving Birth

Anne Hathaway is making up for lost time. The Princes Diaries actress finally confirmed the name of her second baby, just in time for his first birthday next month.
Hathaway chatted all about her 11-month-old son Jack while speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, Oct. 26.
The 37-year-old mom welcomed Jack at the end of 2019 with husband and actor Adam Schulman, but has stayed relatively quiet about him until now.
Hathaway told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that she was pregnant with Jack while filming her newest movie, Roald Dahl's The Witches. She revealed, "Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he's all over that performance."
Hathaway also added that she had "doubts" that she could pull off the performance while pregnant. She explained that she used sneaky maneuvers to hide the baby news from costume designer and "legend" Joanna Johnston while working on the fantasy film.
"She goes, 'And I really want you to have a really tight waist.' And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, 'Mmm, no. No, I don't think so. No,'" Hathaway said. "And she was like, 'Well, why?' And I was like, 'Eh, you know, I just know myself.' I'm scrambling for a reason."
The Les Mis star argued, "I won't be as free if I'm constrained around my middle, so we just better make everything very loose."
The Oscar winner also shared an adorable story about how Jack is getting along with his 4-year-old big brother, Jonathan.
"No coping, just love," she said. "Now Jack's big enough to wrestle with, and that's brought a new element to their relationship that's really cute."
Although Hathaway has long kept her family details under wraps, she hinted at a personal journey with infertility when she announced she was pregnant with Jack in July 2019.
She wrote, "For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies."
Other than adjusting to life as a mother of two, Hathaway has spent her quarantine reuniting with Les Misérables co-star Hugh Jackman and sharing behind-the-scenes memories of The Princess Diaries. "Nowadays we're all just home on the couch," she told Ripa.
Hey, maybe now is a good time for her to get started on Princess Diaries 3. After all, Queen Clarisse—aka Julie Andrews—said in October 2019 that she was definitely down to reprise her role. "I think [Hathaway] had or is having a second child and she's busy and I've been busy. I think if it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn't, I wouldn't have known about it."