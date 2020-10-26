YOUR MONDAY CHEAT SHEET

See Harry Styles' Dreamy European Vacation In “Golden” Music Video

“Golden” is the fourth music video from Harry Styles latest studio album, Fine Line. Scroll on for the breathtaking visuals.

Harry Styles is stripping down for love.  

On Oct. 26, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer released the music video for his song "Golden" and it's the ultimate visual of a European dream. 

The picturesque video begins with the star singing as he runs through an empty highway tunnel and  countryside road. Then, he drives a vintage car and takes a swim in a lagoon. 

In some shots, Harry is seen in a turquoise blazer and patterned collar shirt paired with bell bottom pants. In others, he is caught in a barely buttoned white top and tan shorts, but ultimately, the star ditched the shirts altogether as he posed in front of a colorful body of water, exposing his heavily tattooed upper half. 

"Golden, golden, golden / As I open my eyes / Hold it, focus, hoping / Take me back to the light," he sings. "I know you were way too bright for me / I'm hopeless, broken / So you wait for me in the sky Browns my skin just right." 

photos
25 Things to Know About Harry Styles

"Golden" is the opening song of the singer's 2019 album Fine Line and the fourth music video, the latest being "Watermelon Sugar" which was released in May. The upbeat track was covered by Kelly Clarkson on Oct. 23 on The Kelly Clarkson Show, during the show's "Kellyoke" segment.

The budding actor also made headlines earlier this month when 72-year-old Stevie Nicks—who Harry has a special bond with—shared that she'd be interested in the 26-year-old if he were closer to her age.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times in September, the legendary singer-songwriter said an older version of Harry "would be a good thing." 

