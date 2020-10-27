How Scream Queens' Emma Roberts Found Her King in Garrett Hedlund

Related : Emma Roberts Confirms Pregnancy and Reveals Baby's Sex

Stepping away from a roller coaster romance after years of riding its peaks and valleys has a way of giving a girl perspective.

"I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard," Emma Roberts told Cosmopolitan last spring when pressed about breaking off her (second) engagement with Evan Peters. "Losing something is hard."

That's really all she wanted to say on the subject. In the spotlight since she helmed Nickelodeon's tween comedy Unfabulous at 13, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended," she told the mag. "It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience."

But she was willing to share the life lessons she'd gleaned over some seven years of back and forth. "I'm realizing that life is highs and lows. I'm trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle," the actress noted. "When you're low, you think it's never going to end. When you're high, you're so scared of it ending. And I've lived in both of those places for too long."