Love Is Blind Romance Report: See Who's Single, Married or Expecting a Baby

The Love Is Blind family is expanding!

In case you missed the big news, Mark Cuevas announced through Instagram on Oct. 25 that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Aubrey Rainey.

"I'm so excited to be a dad—seriously one of the proudest moments of my life," Mark shared with E! News after confirming the news on social media. Aubrey added, "Blessed beyond measure & cannot wait to meet our little pumpkin."

Mark starred in the debut season of the hit Netflix dating series. While he first built a connection with fellow contestant Jessica Batten, the duo would break up before saying "I Do." And while Mark briefly dated fellow co-star Lauren "LC" Chamblin soon after, both parties chose to go their separate ways.

The weekend announcement may have you wondering what's going on with all the other couples featured on Netflix's beloved series. Fortunately, E! News is here to help! We're checking in with all of the couples you first met earlier this year.