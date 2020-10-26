Lizzo's Latest Hair Transformation Might Just Set Off the Fire Alarms

When it comes to Lizzo's latest hair transformation, the truth won't hurt—because it's pure fire.

Everyone's favorite flute-toting performer unveiled her new look in social media posts on Sunday, Oct. 25: fire-engine red curly hair. "Y'all can't handle red Lizzo," she declared in an Instagram caption. The star also credited celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain for the new hairdo.

In a clip shared to TikTok, the star posed and admired her vibrant curly locks to the tune of her own track, "Scuse Me"—a fitting choice considering the chorus goes, "'Scuse me while I feel myself."

The performer also took fans behind the scenes of the styling process with a video of Swain dying a wig.

While the star was busy practically setting off alarms with her fiery mane, the internet could not hold its applause for her new look—her Instagram video has amassed more than 1 million views so far.