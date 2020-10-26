Meet Crystal Kung Minkoff, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Newest Cast Member

Related : Lisa Vanderpump Shades Teddi Mellencamp's "RHOBH" Exit

Crystal Kung Minkoff has nabbed her diamond.

On Monday, Oct. 26, E! learned that the mother of two is joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 11. This casting update comes after Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards' exits from RHOBH.

So, who exactly is Crystal Kung Minkoff? Not only is Crystal an entrepreneur as the founder of Real Coco, but she's also married to filmmaker Rob Minkoff.

And it seems as though Rob has directed most of our childhood favorites, including Disney's 1994 animated film The Lion King, Stuart Little, Stuart Little 2, The Haunted Mansion, The Forbidden Kingdom and Mr. Peabody & Sherman.

Crystal and Rob married back in 2007 and share two children together, Max, 8, and Zoe, 5. In fact, back in September, the couple celebrated 13 years of marriage.

Crystal gushed on Instagram, "13 years ago we got married. Best decision I've ever made."

Rob shared an equally gush-worthy post as he wrote, "13 years ago she said 'I do.' How lucky can one guy be?"