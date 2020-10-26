Khloe & TristanPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Final Season Has a Premiere Date: Watch the Gory Teaser

Kiernan Shipka is stepping back into her Archie Comics-inspired role for season four of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which premieres New Year's Eve. Watch the new blood-soaked teaser.

You can officially thank Netflix for your 2020 New Year's Eve plans.

To ring in a hopefully brighter year ahead, the streaming service is dropping the fourth and final installment of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Thursday, Dec. 31. Grab some bubbly, kick up your feet and buckle in for what's bound to be the coven's wildest ride yet. 

In a new teaser trailer for season four, Kiernan Shipka returns to the titular role and says, "My name is Sabrina Spellman and I will not sign it away," adding that she's definitely enjoying "being back in action."

The official synopsis for the show's finale season reads as follows: "Over the course of part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one by one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick [Gavin Leatherwood] begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?"

And to further build up the anticipation, don't miss Ambrose's (Chance Perdomo) dark warning at the start of the new clip. "We have never faced a peril such as this," he says, "there is another war brewing."

In addition to Shipka, the returning cast, of course, includes favorites like Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Gavin Leatherwood and Miranda Otto, among others. 

The timing for season four of CAOS is honestly perfect considering December will be ripe with cheerful holiday content that'll make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. After binging festive rom-coms and dreamy new series that take place in a glamorous version of New York City (hello, Dash & Lily), a little blood-soaked gore might oddly be what the TV doctor ordered.

Season four of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hits Netflix on Dec. 31.

