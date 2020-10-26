Diplo, 41, Responds After TikTok's Quenlin Blackwell, 19, Says She's Living With Him

Diplo and Quenlin Blackwell are setting the record straight on their living situation.
Last week, the 19-year-old social TikTok star told her followers she's "living with" the 41-year-old DJ. She then proceeded to upload several videos of the duo hanging out, including a slew of clips titled "Living With Diplo: The Series."
But after fans raised a few questions, Diplo took to Twitter to issue a response. "OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building," he tweeted on Monday, Oct. 26. "Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us."
He then added, "As a landlord I don't really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don't poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet."
When a follower asked what he has in common with a 19-year-old that would warrant a friendship, Diplo said the two made music together. However, a Twitter user argued "that constitutes a working/business junction" and asked the question again.
"To make music you have to have chemistry to be creative with a person," Diplo replied. "We didn't make songs between plexiglass door while on discord."
Quenlin, who appears to have a boyfriend named Parker, also addressed her followers on Twitter. "I'm an adult," she tweeted on Oct. 25. "I'm not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I've been living here for over a year…I'd rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he'd rather choke."
The social media star, who is 22 years younger than the music producer, then told her fans that Diplo is "barely in LA bc he's so busy."
"Diplo has given me the opportunity and the security to create," Quenlin continued. "Diplo and his team are my mentors and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y'all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad..nothing more."