Russell Wilson's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Ciara Will Make You Believe in Love

Russell Wilson knows how to honor his queen.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gushed over wife Ciara on her 35th birthday. Russell posted a pic on Instagram of the "Level Up" singer hugging their daughter Sienna, 3, and her son Future Wilburn, 6, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

"My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent," Russell wrote in the caption. "You have changed my life for the better. You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that... the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear."