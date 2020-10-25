Kelly Ripa Hypes Up Husband Mark Consuelos After Fans Comment On His Penis Size

Related : Kelly Ripa's Best Thirst Trap Pics of Hubby Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa knows exactly what her man is packing!

On Friday, Oct. 23, the talk show host posted a pic on Instagram of her favorite family Halloween costumes. While there were so many great looks in Kelly's slideshow, from Handmaid's Tale inspired costumes to her son Michael Consuelos rocking a totally frozen face, one photo really stood out to fans. It was of Kelly's husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, in a police officer uniform from the TV series CHiPs.

Fans focused south of Mark's belt, to where the TV star seemingly had quite the bulge.

One fan joked, "Mark is packing a gun in his cop uniform."

Another added, "I love these pictures are fantastic! Beautiful family and I'm not addressing the elephant in the room LOL."

One fan got right to the point, commenting, "OMG, your husband's basket."

The comments were so intense that Mark had to hop in on the discourse surrounding what he has under those uniform pants.