Why Lily James and Dominic West Might Be Fined for Their PDA-Filled Outing in Rome

When in Rome... you might get fined.
Lily James and Dominic West's passionate outing in the romantic city on Oct. 11 continues to make headlines.
The internet was buzzing after photos emerged of the two locking lips and packing on the PDA while filming their TV mini-series, The Pursuit of Love. However, it appears their hangout could have some major consequences.
The Sun recently reported the actors could possibly be fined after they were spotted riding around a scooter together. According to the publication, Italy's laws are strict when it comes to riding around on scooters amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Local councilor, Stefano Marin, told The Sun, "The law is quite clear: riding tandem on an e-scooter is forbidden. It's a breach of the highway code and a breach of the new Covid laws."
"You are supposed to maintain social distance and riding tandem on a scooter is not keeping social distance," he noted. "Now we have been made aware of this we shall be investigating. The law is equal for all."
At this time, it's unknown if local law enforcement has pressed charges against both stars. It's also unclear how much Lily and Dominic would be fined, the publication explained it could be around $240.
Of the duo's PDA-filled outing nearly two weeks ago, a source previously told E! News, "At the end of lunch, Lily sat next to Dominic and he couldn't resist kissing her neck and stroking her," the source describes. "They then visited the nearby church and Dominic placed his hand on Lily's butt."
Following the news of The Affair actor's passionate kiss with Lily, Dominic and his wife of 10 years, Catherine FitzGerald, reassured the public that they were happily married.
"Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together," the actor said with Catherine by his side. What's more? The couple also left a note outside their home with the same message and displayed their love for each other. At one point, the two kissed and held onto each other.
The longtime couple is parents to three kids—14-year-old Dora, 12-year-old Senan and 11-year-old Francis.
While Lily has yet to publicly address her Dominic hangout, an insider close to the Cinderella actress expressed that she hopes to move on from the ordeal.
"She's mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing," the source shared. "She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married. She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly."