The Challenge's Tori Hall Marries Lawyer Dusty Gwinn One Month After Engagement Announcement

Related : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

It wasn't a challenge for this couple to say "I do."

Tori Hall, of MTV's The Challenge, married lawyer Dusty Gwinn on Friday, Oct. 23 after just a one month engagement. Tori shared snaps of the big day on her Instagram Story.

In a now expired post, which People captured, Tori wrote over a pic of her wearing her wedding dress, "It's a good day to get married."

The couple, who started dating in January, fell in love quickly. In September, Dusty revealed that he popped the question to the reality star at RH Nashville Café on Instagram.

"I will love you forever Tori," he gushed. "Called an audible and put the points on the board. Shower you with all my attention. These are my only Gwinntentions. Thank you for being you. Peace that passes all understanding. Blessed beyond measure."

That same night, Tori showed off her ring in a series of Instagram snaps and penned a sweet message to her now husband.