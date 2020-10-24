Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and More Modern Family Stars Reunite for a Night of Fun

It was a very modern family reunion.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, stars of ABC's hit sitcom Modern Family—which ended its run with the season 11 finale earlier this year—shared photos from a long overdue get together with their former cast members.

Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara all got together for a big family dinner, and posted nearly-identical pics to their respective Instagram accounts.

Also in attendance was Joe Manganiello, Sofia's husband, and Jesse's husband Justin Mikita, who seemingly snapped the photos and co-hosted with his husband.

"J'adore ma famille," Sarah wrote on Instagram. In the next pic in her slideshow, she pointed to the "real star" of the photo, which was the very relaxed pup the bleached blonde Joe was holding.

In her own Instagram post, Julie wrote, "So amazing to see these people again," before adding that she would replace the oversized mask she was wearing "tomorrow."

While Modern Family stopped filming before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the world was early into lockdown when the final episode of the series aired in April.