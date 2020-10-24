Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and More Modern Family Stars Reunite for a Night of Fun

It was a very modern family reunion.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, stars of ABC's hit sitcom Modern Family—which ended its run with the season 11 finale earlier this year—shared photos from a long overdue get together with their former cast members.
Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara all got together for a big family dinner, and posted nearly-identical pics to their respective Instagram accounts.
Also in attendance was Joe Manganiello, Sofia's husband, and Jesse's husband Justin Mikita, who seemingly snapped the photos and co-hosted with his husband.
"J'adore ma famille," Sarah wrote on Instagram. In the next pic in her slideshow, she pointed to the "real star" of the photo, which was the very relaxed pup the bleached blonde Joe was holding.
In her own Instagram post, Julie wrote, "So amazing to see these people again," before adding that she would replace the oversized mask she was wearing "tomorrow."
While Modern Family stopped filming before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the world was early into lockdown when the final episode of the series aired in April.
Ty Burrell, who seemingly couldn't make the reunion, previously shared how emotional he felt about the end of the long-running series, which skyrocketed the cast to fame.
"I think the closest analogue I can come up with is sort of like when you graduate from high school, because we've been together for basically that amount of time, right? So it's felt like kind of all the feelings," he told Good Morning America in March. "There's a lot of sadness, but there's a lot of gratitude and you feel emotionally 18, and everybody's sort of overpromising like in high school where you're like, I'm gonna see you every day. We're still gonna talk, we're gonna have coffee every weekend."
While there likely won't be an on camera reunion featuring the Dunphy-Pritchett clan anytime soon, some of the stars are already planning on working together again on a new project.
Ty is the executive producer of Yours, Mine & Paul, a planned new comedy series starring Sarah as a woman who becomes a surrogate for her best friend's baby.
As for those family dinners...let's hope that these modern co-stars keep reuniting for years to come.