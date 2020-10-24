Blake Lively Says She “Can’t Believe” She and Ryan Reynolds Are Still Married in Birthday Post

Blake Lively is shocked that she and Ryan Reynolds are still together.
The Gossip Girl alum joked that she "can't believe" she's still married to Ryan while wishing him a happy 44th birthday on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 23.
She took another jab at him, teasing her husband of eight years for his ludicrous preference of eating pie instead of cake on this the holiest of days.
Blake wrote, "1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles."
The actress answered the question: "@vancityreynolds that's who. Happy Birthday," adding, "I honestly can't believe we're still married." The photos didn't lie—Ryan really enjoyed his treat from Southern Baked Pie Company.
It was only fair that Blake got back at Ryan after he trolled her outfit on Thursday. It started when Blake posted a picture to commemorate Ryan, a native Canadian, losing his U.S. voting virginity when they mailed their ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
She hilariously wrote, "It was Ryan's first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend [sic]. #voteearly."
But fans noticed something was off about the pic (other than a bit of adult humor). Her feet didn't look right and appeared to be photoshopped with drawn-on sandals.
Ryan totally called her out, posting the original image over on his account that exposed Blake for posing with bare feet.
He teased the mom of three, writing, "I'd like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving." The Deadpool actor continued, "It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I'm a little tired. But proud."
Blake finally gave in and admitted her funny photoshop flub.
"Can you tell I was so happy to get outta a onesie and vote," the 33-year-old said. "Sure it was an absentee drop off ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit."
See, this is exactly why we're jealous of their marriage.