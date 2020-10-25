30 Times the Kardashian-Jenners Dominated Halloween

Khloe & TristanPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Go big or go home.

That's clearly the Kardashian-Jenners' motto when it comes to Halloween. Although this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, their motto is likely, "Go big and stay home."

As E! readers may know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, often pull out all the stops when dressing up for spooky season.

Not only do they rock multiple costumes around Halloween, but they often do over-the-top ensembles. Case in point: Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West joined their kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm for three epic costumes last year.

The family dressed as the Flintstones, insects and characters from the movie Sing.

And that was just in 2019!

Don't forget, on her own, Kim impressed last year in a striking Legally Blonde costume.

Kourtney also had multiple Halloween costumes, one of them being an impressive Vampira get-up. In fact, just last week, the Poosh founder shared a picture of herself as Vampira and Khloe dressed as Cruella de Vil.

Checking in on the Cast of Halloweentown 22 Years Later

She wrote, "Costume ideas? Vampira and Cruella would like to know."

We're certainly excited to see what they dress as this year.

For a closer look at the Kardashian-Jenners' best Halloween costumes, including Kylie's take on Christina Aguilera, scroll through the gallery below.

Instagram

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the Kardashian-Jenners' best Halloween costumes to date:

She's Legally Blonde

"What, like it's hard?"

For Halloween in 2019, Kim Kardashian channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, Elle Woods.

Instagram
Vampira

Kourtney Kardashian kept things classically spooky with her 2019 Vampira costume.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Oh, Cruella

Cruella de Vil and a pup!

In this 2019 snap, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson dressed as popular Disney characters.

Part of Her World

Another Disney darling.

Kylie Jenner dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for Halloween in 2019.

Instagram
Mother-Son Pic

Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian were both dressed to the nines for this 2019 Halloween pic. Dream Kardashian's dad dressed as King Peppy and the famed momager was a skeleton.

Instagram
Forest Fairy

For her Halloween birthday bash in 2019, Kendall Jenner dressed as a stunning forest fairy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sealed With a Kiss

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou recreated an iconic pop culture moment for Halloween in 2019. Specifically, Kylie and her gal pal dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 VMAs.

Instagram
West Worms

For a family costume in 2019, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their kids dressed up as eerie insects.

Instagram
Sing Out

Another group costume! This time the West family dressed as characters from Sing.

Instagram
They're the Flintstones

Fun fact: Chicago West had to be photo-shopped into this pic as she was scared of Kanye's Dino costume.

RAAK / BACKGRID
Yee-Haw!

They're a little bit country.

Kourtney dressed as a glamorous cowboy for Halloween in 2019.

The Girl Next Door

Kylie Jenner made a perfect Playboy bunny in 2019.

Twitter
Victoria's Secret Angel

In 2018, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters impressed by dressing as Victoria's Secret Angels.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."

In 2018, Kourtney nailed her Ariana Grande costume.

Instagram
Groovy, Baby!

Oh behave! In 2018, Kendall famously dressed as one of the Fembots from Austin Powers.

Instagram
Pamela Anderson

We did a double take after seeing Kim dressed exactly like Pamela Anderson in 2018.

Instagram
Rawr!

Khloe and True looked beyond adorable as a tiger mom and her cub in 2018.

gregswales.com
She's a Barbie Girl

"Life in plastic, it's fantastic."

Back in 2018, Kylie impressed many with this stunning Barbie costume.

Instagram
All Hail the Queen

As head of the Kardashian-Jenner family, it's no wonder Kris nailed her regal Cleopatra costume in 2018.

Instagram
A Classic

In 2018, Kendall went with a classic witch for her Halloween costume.

Instagram
Her Sun and Stars

At the height of Game of Thrones' popularity, Khloe and Tristan Thompson dressed as Daenerys and Drogo.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Sonny & Cher

Another impressive costume by Kim Kardashian.

For Halloween 2017, Kim channeled her idol Cher while her BFF Jonathan Cheban dressed as Sonny Bono.

Instagram
Material Girl & the King of Pop

Back in 2017, Kim and Kourtney were an iconic pair for Halloween as they dressed as Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Instagram
Aaliyah

Remembering a legend.

Kim memorably dressed as the late Aaliyah for Halloween in 2017.

Pap Nation / Splash News
It's Xtina

Feeling "Dirrty." In 2016, Kylie dressed as Christina Aguilera for Halloween.

Instagram
Storm's a Brewin'

Khloe stunned in this Storm costume from 2016.

Instagram
Dressed as Herself

What a Met-a moment. For Halloween 2015, a pregnant Kim dressed as herself from the 2013 Met Gala.

Twitter
Avengers Assemble

Kourtney and her kids dressed up as superheroes in 2015.

Instagram
Snow Princess

Kylie seemed ready for a snow storm in this Halloween costume from 2015.

celebuzz.com
A Whole New World

Kim looked exactly like Princess Jasmine in this picture from Halloween 2014.

What's your favorite Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costume? Be sure to let us know.

Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9:00 p.m., only on E!

