How Ciara Is Juggling 3 Kids, Work, Self-Care and Football Season in These Strange Times

With three children, including a 3-month-old baby, and an NFL star husband in the thick of football season, we're not entirely sure where Ciara finds the time to be there for everyone in her life, then have the energy to boost multiple good causes and indulge in a little self-care.

And yet, there she is, making it happen, carving out time for hard-hitting sessions with her trainer, presiding over charity events on Zoom, recording and building gingerbread haunted houses with her kids.

Maintaining an unshakably positive attitude toward everything—from the prospect of giving birth during a pandemic that had people scared to leave their homes, let alone visit a hospital, to her approach to getting back into shape following the birth of her third child in July—certainly has something to do with her impressive energy level.

But the "Goodies" singer is also the first to acknowledge that she has a solid support system backing her up, starting with her own unbelievable home team. When he hasn't been busy leading his Seattle Seahawks to a 5-0 start this season, husband Russell Wilson is a devoted partner and hands-on dad who has been, as Ciara said in a 2018 interview with E! News, "an incredible father since day one."