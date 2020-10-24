Khloe & TristanPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Ugg Flash Sale: Save Up to 70% Now!

Shop shoes, winter accessories and more at a discount.

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 24, 2020 3:00 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The weather outside is frightful, and we'd love nothing more than to cozy up in Ugg boots and winter accessories. So luckily, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 70% off on the brand right now. 

Below, our favorite finds from Nordstrom Rack's flash sale on these winter essentials from Ugg. Be sure to shop them now so you don't miss out!

Victoria's Secret Holiday 2020 Campaign Is Here to Make You Feel Merry and Cozy

UGG Classic Short Wool Lined Leather Boot

The classic short boots are total bestsellers, and this black pair will match so many outfits.

$175
$120
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Bailey Twinface Genuine Shearling & Bow Corduroy Boot

How sweet are the corduroy bows on the back of these boots? They come in four colors.

$200
$140
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Constantine Genuine Lamb Shearling Lined Boot

Cool laces cinch up these chestnut boots.

$170
$110
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Heather Waterproof Lace-Up Bootie

These waterproof lace-up booties are vintage-inspired and come in two colors. Their sole is grippy so you won't slip.

$160
$65
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Classic Galaxy Bling Genuine Shearling Lined Mini Bootie

Add some bling to your look with these mini booties. They're galaxy-inspired with twinkling crystals. 

$180
$70
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Arana Knee High Leather Boot

How chic are these knee high boots? Their heels is the perfect height and they come in a chestnut hue too.

$225
$85
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Genuine Shearling Trim Leather Gloves

These leather gloves have the chicest shearling trim. Buy them in three colorways.

$135
$65
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Genuine Shearling Bow Headband

How sweet is the bow accent on this headband? Buy it in two colors. 

$85
$45
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Classic Mini Berge Genuine Shearling Boot

We love the luxurious cuff on these mini boots. Buy them in two colors. 

$350
$130
Nordstrom Rack

UGG Genuine Dyed Shearling Bow Shorty Gloves

These water-resistant gloves have a sweet bow and metallic finish. 

$155
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, rock the new SKIMS velour loungewear like Kim Kardashian. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

