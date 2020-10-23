Why Ryan Reynolds Is Moving Emilia Clarke's Birthday This Year

Related : Celebrate Ryan Reynold's 44th Birthday: E! News Rewind

Someone should probably inform Emilia Clarke that her birthday is officially on a different day this year.

On Oct. 23, the Game of Thrones star's birthday twin Ryan Reynolds declared the day entirely for himself. The 44-year-old actor's production company Maximum Effort wished Emilia a happy birthday on Twitter and Ryan used the tweet to make the official announcement.

"So sorry. I moved her birthday this year," the jokester wrote. "It was feeling a little crowded for me."

Fans also weighed in on the battle of the birthdays with some hilarious commentary.

"Time to see if Deadpool can survive dragon fire," a fan tweeted, to which another responded, "it would be a nice exfoliation for him."

On top of owning a whole day, Ryan also owned the polls this week. On Oct. 23, he took to Instagram to announce he officially voted for the first time in the States.

"This is my first time voting in America. I'd like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving," read the caption. "It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I'm a little tired. But proud."