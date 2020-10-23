Read Reese Witherspoon's Sweet Message to Her Son Deacon on His 17th Birthday

Related : Reese Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde" Virtual Reunion

Reese Witherspoon is shining a light on her birthday boy son Deacon Phillippe, who turned 17 on Oct. 23.

The Legally Blonde star took to Instagram to share a photo of the teenager, who looks just like a young version of dad Ryan Phillippe. Reese split from Ryan in 2006.

"Happy Birthday to my wonderful son @deaconphillippe," Reese wrote in the caption. "My bright light/ hardworking / fun-loving / music making / deeply kind son, who always finds the good in everyone and everything."

"What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative," she continued. "Can't wait to celebrate! I love you so much."

Reese's daughter (and mini me!) Ava Phillippe, 21, also celebrated her brother on Instagram with a cute throwback post of the two siblings.

"Happy Birthday to my bright, fun, cool, and creative lil brother! I'm so lucky to grow up with you and am so proud of all that you've accomplished already," she wrote. "You teach me how to see the good in just about everyone and everything and how to live authentically without fear of judgement. Thank you for being you!"