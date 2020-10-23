Octavia Spencer Shares Why She Broke Down in Tears Over Keanu Reeves' Birthday Tribute

Related : Octavia Spencer Shares How She Prepped For "Ma"

Good friends are so hard to come by, but apparently not for Octavia Spencer.

During a virtual Oct. 22 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Help actress shared how she didn't get to spend her 50th birthday how she originally planned—with multiple dinners and a retreat to Hawaii with her team. Instead, the Oscar winner received special, star-studded tribute videos from close friends, past co-stars and more.

"Chris Evans is a dear friend. Katy Perry is a dear friend. Then Keanu Reeves, you know like, surprised me," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "Of course I started crying like a baby, like, ‘Keanu!' It was so fabulous."

She continued, "He's somebody I like and my friends know that and it was like the sweetest thing." The Constantine actor was actually the first celebrity she met when she moved from Alabama to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

"I had an audition and my car broke down and no one would help me because my car was so dirty until Keanu Reeves," she recalled in a 2014 interview on The Meredith Vieira Show. "He was on a motorcycle and had his little motorcycle helmet and sunglasses and was like, ‘Hey, you need some help?' And I kid you not, I was gonna have him get in and I was gonna push it and he was like, ‘No no I'm gonna push you.' And I'm thinking, ‘Oh he's gonna touch my car!'"