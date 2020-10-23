Kim KardashianE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Victoria's Secret Holiday 2020 Campaign Is Here to Make You Feel Merry and Cozy

Victoria's Secret Holiday 2020 Campaign is here featuring Barbara Palvin, Chanel Iman and more famous supermodels. See what they're shopping for this season.

'Tis the season to look and feel your best.

On Friday, Oct. 23, Victoria's Secret revealed their Holiday 2020 Campaign with a dynamic cast of models. From Barbara Palvin and Chanel Iman to Candice Swanepoel and Candice Huffine, your favorite runway stars were able to participate in safe photo shoots to help celebrate the start of the holiday season.

According to Victoria's Secret, the spirit of this year's campaign was centered around positivity, collaboration and the importance of celebrating individuality.

While the holidays may look a bit different this year, the retailer is committed to offering a mix of prints, soft textures and delicate details. And whether you're looking for comfy pajamas, fuzzy slippers, lush robes or lingerie, Victoria's Secret has the perfect gift for you.

Get an exclusive first look at the Victoria's Secret Holiday 2020 Campaign below. And keep scrolling down to see what your favorite models recommend for gifts this holiday season. 

Spoiler alert: The slippers are irresistible. 

Victoria's Secret
Barbara Palvin

"The holiday shoot is my favorite shoot because I am wearing pajamas all day and they are so comfortable," the Victoria's Secret veteran told E! News. 

Victoria's Secret
Helena Christensen

The Danish supermodel and photographer got in front of the camera for Victoria's Secret Holiday 2020 Campaign. 

Victoria's Secret
Valentina Sampaio

"It was amazing shooting holiday for Victoria's Secret," the runway pro revealed to E! News. "The team was super nice. I loved the whole vibe of the shoot because it reminded me that my favorite holiday is coming. I can't wait to spend Christmas with my family and the people I love most."

Victoria's Secret
Candice Swanepoel

Flowers and lingerie always make a great gift for any holiday celebration. 

Victoria's Secret
Daniela Pestová

"I started shooting with Victoria's Secret at an early age and it always felt like a family," the supermodel shared with E! News. "When I got booked for this upcoming campaign, I was thrilled. I didn't know what to expect, but when I got to the studio, it felt like old times...new people, but same family."

Victoria's Secret
Candice Huffine

Staying home this holiday season? Victoria's Secret has the perfect items to make you look and feel your best. 

Victoria's Secret
Chanel Iman

"As a new mom I was glad to be returning to work with Victoria's Secret knowing it's the perfect time to celebrate all women," Chanel shared with E! News. 

So who's ready to shop? See what Barbara, Chanel and more supermodels love from the Victoria's Secret Holiday 2020 Collection. 

Cozy Knit Crewneck & Jogger Set

When it's time to get cozy at home, Valentina Sampaio recommended this jogger set available in an assortment of colors including leopard. 

$60
Victoria's Secret

Everything Travel Case

"I love to gift a good beauty bag to help organize all your beauty items," Barbara Palvin shared with E! News. 

$48
Victoria's Secret

Shimmer Flannel Long PJ Set

"Shooting with VS for the new holiday campaign reminded me of why the holidays feel so good," Chanel Iman shared with E! News. "I can't wait to wear Victoria's Secret comfy PJ's and the many holiday must have pieces this season."

$60
Victoria's Secret

Logo Short Cozy Robe

"My favorite gift to give or get from Victoria's Secret are the cozy pajamas and slippers!" Daniela Pestova shared with E! News. 

$60
$50
Victoria's Secret

Lightly Lined Lace Shimmer Demi Bra

Valentina Sampaio recommended this bra that combines shimmering floral lace and sheer mesh. 

$65
Victoria's Secret

Faux Fur Slides

Daniela Pestova loves to keep her feet warm and cozy thanks to the Victoria's Secret silky-smooth slippers with faux fur trim.

$40
Victoria's Secret

Flounce Satin Robe

"My favorite gifts from Victoria's Secret are the satin robes, Dream Angels bra and panties and the leopard pajama set!" Valentina Sampaio revealed to E! News.

$75
Victoria's Secret

sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

