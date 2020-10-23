Adele Shows Off Her American Accent in Saturday Night Live Promo With Kate McKinnon

Adele really can do it all.
The star, who is usually known for her music, is taking on a different role on Saturday Night Live this week as she hosts for the first time ever. She's not even pulling double duty since H.E.R. is this week's musical guest, so she'll be solely showing off her comedy chops. She gave fans a tease in the newest SNL promo, which was posted on Thursday afternoon.
In the first half of the video, Kate McKinnon mistakes Adele saying that H.E.R. is the musical guest for her being the musical guest, and the three women all declare themselves to be the musical guest. In the second half, Kate puts on her best English accent to imitate Adele, and to show just how unfazed she is by the impression, Adele offers her best American accent in return.
"Oh my god, no worries girlfriend," she says, and it's not bad! Maybe we'll even get a whole sketch of it on Saturday.
Watch the promo below!
SNL revealed a photo of Adele on set on Wednesday, and earlier in the week, the singer revealed just how she's feeling to be taking the iconic stage and why she's not also the musical guest.
"Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!!" she wrote on Instagram. "And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?"
Adele was the musical guest for the first time in 2008 (just weeks before the 2008 presidential election), and thanks to an appearance from Sarah Palin, it was the highest rated episode of Saturday Night Live since 1994. She played an acoustic version of "Chasing Pavements" and her album, 19, topped the charts the next day.
She returned in November 2015 to promote the album 21, and the song "Hello" was heavily featured in an iconic digital short about a bickering family at Thanksgiving who could only agree on one thing: the brilliance of Adele.
Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
