12 Breast Cancer Survivors Share Their Best Piece of Advice for Any Fighter

Never underestimate pink power!

With Breast Cancer Awareness Month upon us, it's the perfect time to get educated about a disease that affects 1 in 8 women according to the American Cancer Society.

"Breast cancer does not discriminate, but it is survivable when caught early," breast health organization Susan G. Komen Orange County member Rebecca Hultquist shared with E! News. "Being a woman and getting older is the biggest risk for getting breast cancer. It's important to know your body and to know what normal feels like for you and only you. I was only 33 when I found a lump. I had just weaned my baby from nursing, and I knew what I felt was not normal and that it was not there before."

In addition to raising awareness, it's also more than appropriate to acknowledge the thousands upon thousands of people—including Rebecca—who survived this difficult disease.

E! News is celebrating more than a dozen survivors from around the world who graciously shared some of their best advice for anyone struggling with breast cancer. While every story is unique, each individual had one thing in common: They were determined to survive.