Rock the New SKIMS Velour Loungewear Like Kim Kardashian

2020 is the year of the loungewear, and we're all about sets that are super comfy without looking sloppy. The new SKIMS velour collection totally delivers, with cozy pieces for fall in four neutral hues. These sweatsuits have that early 2000s feel, and come in both standard and plus sizes.
Naturally, Kim Kardashian styles them the best, so shop below to steal her look!
Velour Bandeau and Wide Leg Pant
This high-waisted pant and bandeau combo is perfection. The pants promise to make your legs look a mile long.
Velour Sleep Top
This classic sleep top pairs perfectly with the wide leg pants. It has a satin piping detail around the collar, cuff and chest pocket.
Velour Crew Neck Tank
We love the retro feel of this tank.
Velour Long Robe
This floor-length robe is the definition of cozy. It has satin piping details.
Velour Hoodie and Jogger
We're catching major early 2000's vibes from this hoodie with a slightly cropped fit. It pairs perfectly with these joggers that hit at the natural waist.
