Kim KardashianE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Blake Lively's Tribute to Ryan Reynolds After Voting Is Guaranteed to Make You LOL

After his "first time," Ryan Reynolds got a truly hilarious shout-out from his wife, Blake Lively, on social media ahead of the 2020 election.

By Samantha Schnurr Oct 22, 2020 9:01 PMTags
PoliticsBlake LivelyRyan ReynoldsCelebrities
Related: Ryan Reynolds Trolls Pregnant Wife Blake Lively on Her 32nd Birthday

Blake Lively perfectly commemorated Ryan Reynolds' first time. 

His first time voting in a United States presidential election, that is. As has become their style on social media, the married Hollywood pair typically do not shy away from poking fun at each other online. So, when it came time for Reynolds to cast his ballot—his first in a presidential race since the Vancouver-born star became a naturalized citizen—Lively did not miss out on the chance to turn it into a productive punchline

"It was Ryan's first time," she captioned an Oct. 22 Instagram post. "He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend [sic]. #voteearly."

Meanwhile, the actor also celebrated the occasion over on his page with a post that, on a completely unrelated note, also made fans do a double take of Lively's shoes. 

photos
Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

"This is my first time voting in America," he wrote. "I'd like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I'm a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly."

However, we're wondering if the star needs his memory jogged a bit. After all, back in October 2018, he shared a selfie with Lively featuring the caption, "What a birthday! I just smoked a huge bowl of early voting. #JustVoted @whenweallvote." So, while it's possible that this isn't entirely his first time voting in the United States, it is indeed his first ballot cast for an American presidential contender.  

Trending Stories

1

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Moving to a New City! All the Details

2

Noah Cyrus' CMT Awards Look Is the Outfit You Need to See to Believe

3

Ghislaine Maxwell's Claims on Jeffrey Epstein & Prince Andrew Revealed

In the shoe department, Lively was barefoot in Reynolds' post, spurring fans to take a closer look at the shoes she appeared to magically have on in the pictures over on her page. It didn't take long for the mystery to be solved: She actually drew them in. 

"@louboutinworld are you hiring?" the actress asked in her Instagram Story. "Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail. Impressive résumé upon request."

While we eagerly await Louboutin's job posting, take a look at more members of the celebrity voters club below!

Instagram
Zoë Kravitz
Instagram
Reese Witherspoon
Instagram
Joe Jonas
Instagram
Eva Longoria
Instagram
Viola Davis
Instagram
Demi Moore
Instagram
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Instagram
Jennifer Aniston
Instagram
Kristen Bell
Instagram
Kerry Washington
Instagram
Jessica Biel
Instagram
Nick Offerman
Instagram
Billy Eichner
Instagram
Tina Knowles
Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Instagram
Lily Collins
Instagram
Gus Kenworthy
Instagram
Danielle Fishel
Instagram
Laura Dern
Instagram
Molly Sims
Instagram
Ricki Lake
Instagram
Jenny Slate
Instagram
Nicole Richie
instagram
Melissa Benoist
Instagram
Ava Phillippe
Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski
Instagram
Steve Kazee
Instagram
Camilla Luddington

Trending Stories

1

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Moving to a New City! All the Details

2

Noah Cyrus' CMT Awards Look Is the Outfit You Need to See to Believe

3

Ghislaine Maxwell's Claims on Jeffrey Epstein & Prince Andrew Revealed

4

See the First Photo of Adele on Set of Saturday Night Live

5

Rob Kardashian Returns to KUWTK For Kim's Birthday Special